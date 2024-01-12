CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Stock Position Decreased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,360,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 54,287 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $70,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 18.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CBIZ by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 212,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 218.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 9,935 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 0.3% during the third quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 533,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of CBIZ by 20.7% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CBZ. Sidoti downgraded shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CBIZ in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

CBZ stock opened at $62.20 on Friday. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $63.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.39 and its 200-day moving average is $55.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.77.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $410.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.53 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 1,159 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $64,011.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 274,524 shares in the company, valued at $15,161,960.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 6,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $397,173.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267,675 shares in the company, valued at $15,522,473.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 1,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $64,011.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 274,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,161,960.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,019 shares of company stock valued at $682,921. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

