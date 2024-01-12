Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Lifted to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $204.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $189.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Argus downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $177.44.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of BATS:CBOE opened at $177.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.73 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.46.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.89 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total transaction of $233,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,918.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

