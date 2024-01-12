CBOE Vest Financial LLC Has $8.98 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 140,281 shares during the quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth $29,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth $37,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter worth $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 179.3% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $28.41 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $48.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.70. The company has a market capitalization of $160.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 89.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on PFE. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet lowered Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. TD Cowen lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.22.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

