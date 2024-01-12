CBOE Vest Financial LLC Purchases 223,796 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 512,040 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,796 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Regions Financial worth $8,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RF. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the first quarter worth $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 715.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $18.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $24.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.85.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.54.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

