CBOE Vest Financial LLC Purchases 57,179 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 126.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,179 shares during the quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $8,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,260 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth $495,973,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $340,672,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 12.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,323,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,352,000 after buying an additional 377,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 13.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,150,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,283,000 after buying an additional 261,306 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of DFS opened at $111.23 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $79.04 and a 52-week high of $122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.76. The firm has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.44.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.59). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 20.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Discover Financial Services

About Discover Financial Services

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.