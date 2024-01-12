CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (IGR) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 16th

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE IGR opened at $5.50 on Friday. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $7.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.93.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 12,180 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,824 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

