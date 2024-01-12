CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,922,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 483,389 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.78% of CCC Intelligent Solutions worth $65,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 21.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 128,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 11.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

CCC Intelligent Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCCS opened at $11.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.29. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $8.33 and a one year high of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.74 and a beta of 0.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a positive return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $221.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.12 million. On average, analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CCCS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

View Our Latest Report on CCCS

Insider Activity at CCC Intelligent Solutions

In related news, Director International L.P. Advent sold 22,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $230,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,119,048 shares in the company, valued at $64,066,432.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

(Free Report)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.