CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $9.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $8.20.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CX. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.20 price objective on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of CEMEX from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CEMEX currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.37.

Get CEMEX alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CEMEX

CEMEX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CX opened at $7.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.48. CEMEX has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $8.46.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 3.80%. Equities analysts anticipate that CEMEX will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CEMEX

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 255,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 19,051 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 164.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 23,725 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 278,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 53,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,277,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,789,000 after acquiring an additional 270,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.81% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.