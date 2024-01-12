Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Stock Holdings Increased by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,027,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,982 shares during the quarter. Cenovus Energy accounts for about 2.7% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.16% of Cenovus Energy worth $63,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVE. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the third quarter worth $104,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 22.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,046,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,478,000 after acquiring an additional 735,438 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 14.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 84,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 10,998 shares in the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy in the third quarter valued at $1,103,000. Finally, CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 315.6% in the third quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 187,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 142,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CVE traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.99. 1,809,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,560,908. The company has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 2.13. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.97 and a 12-month high of $21.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.09 and a 200 day moving average of $18.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.84 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.1008 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.