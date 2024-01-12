Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Raised to Buy at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $14.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $10.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Aluminum’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CENX. Wolfe Research raised Century Aluminum from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Century Aluminum from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Century Aluminum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.67.

Shares of Century Aluminum stock opened at $11.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.72. Century Aluminum has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $13.17.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $545.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Century Aluminum news, CAO Robert F. Hoffman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,636. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $881,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,576.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert F. Hoffman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the first quarter valued at $976,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 516,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,582,000 after purchasing an additional 18,195 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 54.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 9,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. Century Aluminum Company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

