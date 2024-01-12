ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Piper Sandler currently has $32.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $38.00.
CHX has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of ChampionX from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of ChampionX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of ChampionX from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ChampionX currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.50.
ChampionX Stock Up 1.0 %
ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). ChampionX had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $939.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ChampionX will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.
ChampionX Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.52%.
Institutional Trading of ChampionX
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 114.0% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,172,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,224 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,109,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,122 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,184,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,046,000 after acquiring an additional 988,872 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 1,936,212.2% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 793,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,015,000 after buying an additional 793,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,680,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,588,000 after buying an additional 626,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.
ChampionX Company Profile
ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.
