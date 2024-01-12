Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Increased to $78.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SCHW. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a sell rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.19.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $65.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.01. Charles Schwab has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $84.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.58%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $434,876.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $434,876.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $345,761.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,652.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,960 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,111,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 28,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.6% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 32,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.