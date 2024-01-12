Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Buy”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $184.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Chevron from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $184.94.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $145.28 on Monday. Chevron has a 1 year low of $140.72 and a 1 year high of $187.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.48 and a 200 day moving average of $155.79. The firm has a market cap of $274.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Chevron by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 68,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $939,000. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 23,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

