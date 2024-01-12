CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Decreases Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lessened its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 222.0% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2,343.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $80.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.87. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $97.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Bank of America decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.18.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

