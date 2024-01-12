CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Purchases 185 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 503.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 132,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,561,000 after acquiring an additional 110,165 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 11.6% in the third quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 17,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 5.3% in the third quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 29,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 3.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 148,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRV. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.27.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $194.88 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $195.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $181.35 and its 200-day moving average is $171.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.29%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

