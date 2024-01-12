Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $7.60 price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

NYSE:CHS opened at $7.59 on Tuesday. Chico’s FAS has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.55 and a 200-day moving average of $6.48. The company has a market cap of $937.06 million, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $505.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 251.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,967,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124,230 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,306,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,470 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 550.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,811,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,781 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 275.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,596,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,543 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,151,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,292,000 after acquiring an additional 777,773 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands; and franchise locations in Mexico and domestic airports. The company operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brands.

