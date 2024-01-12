Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Holdings Raised by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,670,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,610,928,000 after acquiring an additional 181,441 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,259,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,975,364,000 after acquiring an additional 27,110 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 102,751.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281,754 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,982,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,064,000 after acquiring an additional 149,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,929,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,727,000 after acquiring an additional 80,892 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CB. HSBC began coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. TD Cowen began coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.53.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,121,925 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $226.77. The stock had a trading volume of 237,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $92.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $223.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.71. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $183.40 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 19.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 20.32%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

