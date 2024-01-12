Chubb (NYSE:CB) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $222.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Chubb from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a buy rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Chubb from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $253.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $242.53.

Get Chubb alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CB

Chubb Stock Performance

CB opened at $227.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $92.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $223.76 and a 200-day moving average of $210.71. Chubb has a 52-week low of $183.40 and a 52-week high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 20.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,128 shares of company stock worth $8,121,925. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chubb

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Chubb by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,670,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,610,928,000 after purchasing an additional 181,441 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Chubb by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,522,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,855,996,000 after purchasing an additional 138,142 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Chubb by 426.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,355,762,000 after purchasing an additional 13,059,385 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,259,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,975,364,000 after acquiring an additional 27,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 102,751.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281,754 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chubb

(Get Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.