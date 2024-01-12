Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $57.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $52.00. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CIEN. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ciena from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.79.

Get Ciena alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CIEN

Ciena Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE CIEN opened at $48.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. Ciena has a 12 month low of $39.94 and a 12 month high of $54.25.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ciena will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,212 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $51,449.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,019.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $155,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 246,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,926,618. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $51,449.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,328 shares of company stock valued at $1,608,694 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ciena

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Ciena by 912.1% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,009,887 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $85,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,301 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Ciena during the first quarter worth about $108,564,000. Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in Ciena during the third quarter worth about $77,883,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ciena by 379.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,978,517 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth about $66,942,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.