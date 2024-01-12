Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Rating Lowered by Melius

Melius lowered shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. DZ Bank lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.21.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Cisco Systems stock opened at $50.44 on Monday. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $45.56 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,546.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,096,856.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,546.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares in the company, valued at $10,096,856.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $242,627.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,884.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 150,475 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,194. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cisco Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

