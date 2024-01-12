Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0603 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.
Clough Global Equity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Clough Global Equity Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GLQ opened at $5.94 on Friday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $6.54.
About Clough Global Equity Fund
Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.
