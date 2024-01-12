Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0603 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Clough Global Equity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GLQ opened at $5.94 on Friday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $6.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,980,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,892,000 after buying an additional 23,424 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 778,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,123,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clough Global Equity Fund by 9.7% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 288,581 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 25,441 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Clough Global Equity Fund by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 67,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Clough Global Equity Fund by 78.7% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 45,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 20,102 shares during the last quarter.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

