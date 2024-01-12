CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $12.70 price target on the stock.

CNHI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.90 to $17.57 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.95.

CNH Industrial Stock Down 1.8 %

CNHI stock opened at $11.61 on Monday. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $17.98. The company has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.53. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. CNH Industrial’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new position in CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,169,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in CNH Industrial by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 426,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 42,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hedges Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $512,000. 39.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

Further Reading

