Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Sets New 1-Year High at $67.73

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $67.73 and last traded at $67.00, with a volume of 442979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCEP. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.24.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Increases Dividend

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 97.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 52.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Featured Stories

