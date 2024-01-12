Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shares Gap Up to $2.66

Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.66, but opened at $2.84. Coeur Mining shares last traded at $2.96, with a volume of 2,479,741 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CDE. Cormark upgraded Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.75 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Coeur Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Coeur Mining from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coeur Mining in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.43 and a beta of 1.80.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 9.23% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $194.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 99,607.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,843,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $574,033,000 after acquiring an additional 170,671,810 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 56.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,794,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,684,000 after acquiring an additional 10,035,506 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 21.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,638,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,798,848 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 95.9% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,246,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,746,000 after acquiring an additional 5,017,119 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 22.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,360,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862,041 shares during the period. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,279 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

