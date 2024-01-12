Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Purchased by CBOE Vest Financial LLC

CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 63.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,383 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,129 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $8,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,098,017 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,923,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,022 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,415,954 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,365,793,000 after purchasing an additional 473,809 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,298,321 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $868,114,000 after purchasing an additional 149,358 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,343,662 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $738,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 97,310.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,012,223 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $718,878,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000,918 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $74.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.20. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $56.45 and a one year high of $76.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.