Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Hits New 52-Week High at $77.86

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $77.86 and last traded at $77.44, with a volume of 1092645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.88.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CTSH shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.55 and a 200 day moving average of $69.20.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 269,207 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $24,140,000 after acquiring an additional 123,220 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,774 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

