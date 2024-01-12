Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on COLM. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.71.

Shares of COLM stock opened at $77.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.48 and its 200 day moving average is $75.50. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $98.32.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $985.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.07 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.23%. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,352,622 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $322,530,000 after purchasing an additional 366,854 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,144,067 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $283,721,000 after buying an additional 34,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,717,178 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $150,390,000 after buying an additional 476,394 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,469,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $108,910,000 after buying an additional 173,291 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,060,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,563,000 after buying an additional 276,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

