Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Aire Advisors LLC

Aire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 479,978 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Comcast makes up 5.7% of Aire Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $21,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 3.8% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 10.2% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,572 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 0.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,950 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 15,449 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 4.4% during the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,052,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,623,567. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $34.63 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $173.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.64.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lowered shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.95.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

