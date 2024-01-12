Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Holdings Reduced by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,625 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 852.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Scotiabank lowered Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.95.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.12. 4,143,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,779,854. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.63 and a 1-year high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

