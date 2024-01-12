Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 161.5% from the December 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Commerzbank Trading Down 0.8 %

Commerzbank stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.47. The company had a trading volume of 9,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,754. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.37. Commerzbank has a 12 month low of $9.48 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter. Commerzbank had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 11.25%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Commerzbank will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Bank of America raised Commerzbank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Commerzbank

About Commerzbank

(Get Free Report)

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.