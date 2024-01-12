Complete Solaria (NASDAQ:CSLR) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Complete Solaria (NASDAQ:CSLR – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Complete Solaria in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company.
Complete Solaria Stock Down 5.1 %
Complete Solaria (NASDAQ:CSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $24.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Complete Solaria will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Complete Solaria
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSLR. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Complete Solaria during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,142,000. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new stake in Complete Solaria in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,274,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Complete Solaria in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $737,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Complete Solaria in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 55.82% of the company’s stock.
About Complete Solaria
Complete Solaria, Inc provides solar technology, services, and installation services. It offers solar panel designing and installation services, as well as develops a solar digital platform for homeowners and installers. The company also provide financing for solar panels. Complete Solaria, Inc was founded in 2000 and is based in Fremont, California.
