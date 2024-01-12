Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,100 Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 2,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 61.7% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Procore Technologies

In related news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $4,039,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 541,149 shares in the company, valued at $32,144,250.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $4,039,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 541,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,144,250.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 29,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total transaction of $1,651,308.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 813,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,514,933.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 372,380 shares of company stock valued at $22,799,284 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Procore Technologies stock opened at $68.85 on Friday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.11 and a 52-week high of $76.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.41 and a 200-day moving average of $64.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of -41.98 and a beta of 0.67.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $247.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.38 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 15.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.07.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PCOR

Procore Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.