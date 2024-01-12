ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Position Boosted by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,222 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 97,756.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,354,810,556 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $140,371,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,426,064 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,012,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575,696 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,964,432,000 after buying an additional 3,497,750 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 2,339,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,330,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE COP traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,204,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,653,381. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.91. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $127.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $132.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.23.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 25.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on COP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $146.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ConocoPhillips

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.