Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider's stock.

Consolidated Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CNSL stock opened at $4.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $513.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.94. Consolidated Communications has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $4.79.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $283.65 million for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative return on equity of 15.04% and a negative net margin of 21.04%.

Institutional Trading of Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNSL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,269,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,442,000 after purchasing an additional 128,005 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,594,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,106,000 after purchasing an additional 137,110 shares during the period. Wildcat Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,503,000 after purchasing an additional 393,855 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,952,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,618,000 after purchasing an additional 20,160 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,300,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after purchasing an additional 153,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

