Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) PT Raised to $440.00

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $430.00 to $440.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $390.00 to $343.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $401.30.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cooper Companies

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

NYSE COO traded up $3.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $383.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,851. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $351.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.63. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.95. Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $303.74 and a 52 week high of $399.62.

Cooper Companies shares are set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, February 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 20th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, February 20th.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The medical device company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.01). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $927.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cooper Companies will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cooper Companies

In other news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.03, for a total transaction of $50,404.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,297 shares in the company, valued at $771,860.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.03, for a total transaction of $50,404.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,297 shares in the company, valued at $771,860.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 79,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.81, for a total value of $28,954,969.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,789,513.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,820 shares of company stock worth $29,115,939 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cooper Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,368,727 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,241,927,000 after purchasing an additional 70,640 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,377,879 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,678,610,000 after acquiring an additional 152,712 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 9.1% in the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,278,069 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $873,480,000 after acquiring an additional 189,308 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,177,872 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $909,458,000 after acquiring an additional 10,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 4.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,627,596 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $517,592,000 after acquiring an additional 62,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.