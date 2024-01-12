Costain Group (LON:COST) Hits New 52-Week High at $68.80

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 68.80 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 68.20 ($0.87), with a volume of 1878685 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62.60 ($0.80).

Costain Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £201.88 million, a PE ratio of 892.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 59.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 54.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.28.

About Costain Group

Costain Group PLC provides smart infrastructure solutions for the transportation, energy, water, and defense markets in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the road, rail, and integrated transport markets.

