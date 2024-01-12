Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Credit Suisse Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.45.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CS

Credit Suisse Group Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of CS opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $6.36. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.89.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Credit Suisse Group

(Get Free Report)

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.