CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,260,000 shares, an increase of 157.6% from the December 15th total of 2,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CRH in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on CRH from $75.61 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on CRH in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

Get CRH alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRH

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CRH Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,484,901,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $941,562,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 11,141,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $770,576,000 after acquiring an additional 103,510 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 1,136.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,587,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $469,982,000 after acquiring an additional 7,892,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $418,653,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

CRH stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.12. The stock had a trading volume of 324,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,510,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.23 and a 200 day moving average of $59.11. CRH has a 1-year low of $44.35 and a 1-year high of $69.59.

CRH Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

