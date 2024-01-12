Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $28.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRTO. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Criteo from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Criteo from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Criteo in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Criteo in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Criteo in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Get Criteo alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRTO

Criteo Price Performance

Shares of Criteo stock opened at $24.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.52 and a beta of 0.90. Criteo has a 12 month low of $22.10 and a 12 month high of $36.76.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $245.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.04 million. Criteo had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 6.69%. Analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Criteo

In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 5,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $134,907.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,181,922.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Criteo news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 5,442 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $134,907.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,181,922.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,504 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $154,992.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,133,716.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,598 shares of company stock valued at $330,853 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Criteo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Criteo by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,542 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 43,958 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Criteo

(Get Free Report)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.