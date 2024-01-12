Critical Survey: Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) & Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY)

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) and Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Unicycive Therapeutics and Evofem Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Unicycive Therapeutics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unicycive Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Evofem Biosciences 0 1 0 0 2.00

Unicycive Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $8.88, suggesting a potential upside of 891.62%. Given Unicycive Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Unicycive Therapeutics is more favorable than Evofem Biosciences.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

52.5% of Unicycive Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.0% of Unicycive Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Evofem Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Unicycive Therapeutics and Evofem Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unicycive Therapeutics $950,000.00 32.74 -$18.06 million ($1.74) -0.51 Evofem Biosciences $16.84 million 0.06 -$76.70 million N/A N/A

Unicycive Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Evofem Biosciences.

Volatility and Risk

Unicycive Therapeutics has a beta of 2.53, suggesting that its share price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evofem Biosciences has a beta of -1.08, suggesting that its share price is 208% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Unicycive Therapeutics and Evofem Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unicycive Therapeutics N/A N/A -97.86% Evofem Biosciences 344.82% -77.85% 237.94%

Summary

Unicycive Therapeutics beats Evofem Biosciences on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Unicycive Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Los Altos, California.

About Evofem Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100 for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in Women; and EVO200 for the prevention of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Unicycive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicycive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.