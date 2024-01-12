CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $304.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $203.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CRWD. DZ Bank started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Macquarie lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $231.31.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $284.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $234.31 and a 200 day moving average of $186.27. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $92.71 and a twelve month high of $287.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,741.21, a PEG ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total value of $3,601,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 846,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,341,843.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,465,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,927 shares of company stock valued at $52,921,073 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 173.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 63.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

