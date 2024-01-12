CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of CSI Compressco from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

CSI Compressco Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CCLP opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.48 million, a P/E ratio of -21.88 and a beta of 0.77. CSI Compressco has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $2.06.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $99.71 million for the quarter.

CSI Compressco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. CSI Compressco’s payout ratio is presently -50.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSI Compressco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,829,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555,555 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the 1st quarter valued at $3,458,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the 4th quarter valued at $2,150,000. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CSI Compressco by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,596,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 27,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in CSI Compressco by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 834,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

