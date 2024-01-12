Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC cut its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 99,156.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,471,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468,486 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $292,182,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the second quarter worth $70,435,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 13.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,361,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,902,000 after purchasing an additional 283,027 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,482,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,473,000 after purchasing an additional 191,776 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.88.

Cummins Stock Down 0.7 %

CMI stock opened at $237.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.94. The stock has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.18 and a fifty-two week high of $265.28.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 26.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.92 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

