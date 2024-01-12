CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Shares Down 4.5%

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.03 and last traded at $30.04. Approximately 332,578 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 926,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.47.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.44.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 69.57% and a net margin of 8.13%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This is a positive change from CVR Energy’s previous None dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CVR Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CVR Energy by 16.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in CVR Energy by 6.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,522,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,420,000 after buying an additional 17,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

