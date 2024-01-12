CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $240.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $195.00.

CYBR has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a positive rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $187.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $207.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $220.04.

CyberArk Software Price Performance

CYBR opened at $221.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $202.32 and a 200-day moving average of $175.36. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.95 and a beta of 1.10. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $117.82 and a 1-year high of $223.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.17. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $191.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.50 million. Equities analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Featured Stories

