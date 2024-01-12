D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,211 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 345.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 0.3 %

D.R. Horton stock opened at $154.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.63. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.05 and a 12-month high of $156.77.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on DHI. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,103 shares in the company, valued at $780,759. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,103 shares in the company, valued at $780,759. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,086.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,683 shares of company stock worth $1,764,908 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

