Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DADA. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $11.60 to $10.10 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. CLSA started coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $4.60 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dada Nexus from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.30 to $4.78 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.54.

Dada Nexus Stock Down 6.6 %

Dada Nexus stock opened at $1.41 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.41. Dada Nexus has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $15.59. The stock has a market cap of $369.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.50.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 14.16% and a negative return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $396.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.09 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dada Nexus will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dada Nexus

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Dada Nexus by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dada Nexus by 15.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dada Nexus by 4.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Dada Nexus by 2.3% during the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 139,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Dada Nexus by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the period. 23.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

