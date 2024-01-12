Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 344.8% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 68.9% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.40.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $227.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $220.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.49. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $247.62.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.11%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

