Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV decreased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. Danaher makes up approximately 2.6% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 344.8% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.40.

DHR stock traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $225.55. 567,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,749,186. The company has a market capitalization of $166.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $247.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.49.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 12.11%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

