Darrow Company Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Darrow Company Inc. cut its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,992 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 9.7% of Darrow Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Darrow Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $11,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

USMV opened at $78.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.80.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

